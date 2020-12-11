Must watch: Get in the Christmas mood with Charlie McGettigan and Drumshanbo pupils

The boys and girls of St Patrick’s NS, Drumshanbo, are delighted to share with you their first ever professional recording of a Christmas song.

It’s called 'Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year'. It was written by our local celebrity and Eurovision winner, Charlie McGettigan.



Charlie wrote the song for the Drumshanbo Carol Service back in the year 2000. It’s already a hit in Drumshanbo because the children in the area have sung it every year since then but it has never been recorded – until now!

We were delighted when Charlie agreed to give us the song to record and, better still, to sing with us. We have had great fun making the recording and the video to accompany it. We hope that you will enjoy it too.



2020 has brought great changes to our school. We are almost ready to open our new extension which will provide facilities for two Autism classes as well as increasing the indoor and outdoor play space and facilities in our school.

We were given a grant from the DES to build our extension but we need to fund-raise to be able to equip it fully. We particularly want to set up a sensory room, sensory path and sensory garden as well as a working kitchen for the children to use. So we thought that one way we might do this is to post our Christmas song on a GoFundMe page for the school.

You can download the song and perhaps, make a contribution to our fund-raising at the same time. All the money raised will be used to equip our new extension and the more we raise, the better the facilities we can provide for the children.



But, most of all, we hope that lots of people get to hear and enjoy the song. We are so proud of it and so grateful to Charlie for his talent and expertise – and his patience – in making this happen. It has been a real highlight during a very strange year.

So please, download our song and if you enjoy it, tell your friends about it.

From everyone in St Patrick’s NS, Drumshanbo – Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Donate here.