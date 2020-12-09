Whopping number of Irish donations made to GoFundMe campaigns this year

GoFundMe has announced that Ireland has retained the position of most generous country in the world on GoFundMe for a third year running with the highest number of donations per capita.

Nearly 1.5 million donations were made in Ireland throughout 2020, which is more than three times the amount of donations that were made in Ireland in the previous year.

At a time when generosity and kindness was needed more than ever, Ireland stepped up and created hundreds of campaigns related to Covid-19 to support people across the country. One in four campaigns created during 2020 were related to Covid-19 including campaigns to feed healthcare workers, support for charity campaigns which have been cancelled and support for the various industries that have been impacted during this time such as the arts community.

April 21 was the busiest day for donations in Ireland with more than 25,000 made to campaigns.

Galway tops the list as the most generous city in the country with Dublin, and then Limerick following closely behind. The top campaigns of the year include Do it for Dan, A Better Life for Livie, Feed the Heroes and Brave like Emmeline Holland.

"From the front line of the fight against Covid-19 to rallying round poorly kids and everything in between, the compassion shown across Ireland in 2020 has been nothing short of extraordinary. We love seeing Ireland top the generosity tables year after year, and while in many ways 2020 has been a year to forget, I hope the solidarity, kindness and generosity that shone through across Ireland and around the world remains in our collective memory," said GoFundMe senior international director John Coventry.