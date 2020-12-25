Watch: Ballinamore Community School Flash Dance

The Leaving cert class, under the guidance of Ms O'Reilly and Ms Convey put together a wonderful festive flash dance at Ballinamore Community School and Ballinamore Sports Complex.

The school said the dance was put together at short notice. The video was recorded to wish everyone in the Ballinamore Community School community a Happy Christmas and a healthy and Peaceful New year.

