WATCH: This very special Irish video celebrating World Down Syndrome Day is all kinds of amazing!

The wonderful families behind Triona's Tots have set the bar pretty high when it comes to celebrating World Down Syndrome Day and their video is probably the most amazing you'll see this year!

With an amazing soundtrack, loving families and plenty of laughter as well, this is one that will have you crying and singing along.

It's an inspirational watch ahead of World Down Syndrome Day on Sunday, March 21. We dare you not to be sobbing by the end of it!

#ImNotCrying #CutenessOverload #TheFeels #WorldDownSyndromeDay