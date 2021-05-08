Watch this: Leitrim woman involved All Ireland Drama Festival film

The 2021 All Ireland Drama Festival may have been deferred to 2022, however, actors from a range of regional drama groups have come together to mark what should have been the 69th RTÉ All Ireland Drama Festival.

The short film includes the voice of Majella Toolan from Ballinamore Drama Festival as one of 50 actors from around Ireland.

Recorded remotely using mobile devices, the special two-minute film is a reflection on the lockdowns and restrictions that have seen theatres go dark all over the country.

Regina Bushell, Festival Director, says: “Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on all in the performing arts, not least on Ireland’s network of 37 amateur drama festivals, many of which are at the core of creative and community life in their localities. We are enormously proud of this stunning piece of work, and the opportunity to showcase so many talented voices. As we look toward 2022, and hopefully an in-person festival, I’m mindful of the final reflection in this moving piece: we will start again.”

Audio by Jamzie, Bounce Sound Graphics and Editing by Aileen Crossley, RTÉ Produced and Created by Tracey Diamond, RTÉ "Interval", written by Joseph Hoban.