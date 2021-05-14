Watch: Leitrim's Céilí in the Kitchen goes nationwide this weekend

Céilí in the Kitchen set up by Edwina Guckian and Áirc Damhsa will go nationwide this Saturday, May 15 as part of Cruinniú na nÓg 2021 – a day of free creative activity for children and young people.

Cruinniú na nÓg provides opportunities for Ireland’s 1.2 million children and young people to be inquisitive, innovative and to fulfil an inner creative talent. The emphasis is always on participation and trying something new like knitting, drumming, stop-start animation, contemporary dance and so much more. All events are free and are accessible online.

Building on the success of 2020, hundreds of events have already been planned by Creative Ireland Culture and Creativity teams in local authorities around the country. These teams are key to the successful delivery of Cruinniú na nÓg as their events are planned to respond to the needs of local children and young people.

Céilí in the Kitchen:

From Monday 17th May to Saturday 12th June children across Ireland will be invited to join Céilí Club where the 4 club leaders will host live and interactive workshops on Zoom (Monday – Thursday) in storytelling, song, dance, lilting, percussion and more.

The four leaders are: Cathy Jordan, Peter Crann, Clare Murphy & Edwina Guckian.

A ceilí in the kitchen can also happen anywhere in the world and embrace all cultures and traditions. Connecting with established youth groups and schools via connections with the diaspora network, our diaspora are invited to take part in this set programme across the 16 workshops leading up to Cruinniú na nÓg. These groups will then have their own Ceilí in the Kitchen on June 12th involving gathering traditions and customs from their own culture and embracing the Irish ones that have influenced their culture.

Like the children in the 1930’s who gathered the folk stories for the Dúchas archives that are so valuable today, children and young people are invited become 21st Century Folk Gatherers. To support an interactive and collaborative approach, Edwina Guckian will curate daily content across the across the 26 days for social media platforms, that will feature videos from Irish Traditional Music Archives, Áirc Damhsa Culture Club, Siamsa Tíre National Folk Theatre. New submissions can be made through audio, text, photographs from youth groups in Ireland and abroad via the website.



TG4, with support from the Gaeltacht division of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, will produce a unique series of Irish language projects including small tailor made features about the Cruinniú na nÓg 2021 national projects, Cruthaím 33 will champion the talents of 33 children and young people from every county in the country as well as a representative of our young diaspora and the day itself will be marked by a TikTok Debs fairy tale from the award winning writer Philip Doherty.

Further details and resources are now available from the Creative Ireland website and RTÉ platforms see www.creativeireland.gov.ie and www.rte.ie.