Watch: Seamus O'Rourke looks forward to Leitrim's Health is Wealth

When Seamus O'Rourke promotes an event, one that he will be speaking at - you know it will be good.

O'Rourke is one of the "mad" speakers at this year's Leitrim's Health is Wealth event being held on May 26.

Following on from the phenomenal success of the Leitrim's Health Is Wealth event, organisers, Hubert McHugh and Valerie Cogan, have confirmed details of the line-up for a new virtual event. The free event is planned for May 26th next and will be live streamed straight to your home from the ManorHUB in Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim.

The event moderator is investigative journalist and author, Paul Williams.

Speakers at this event will include

Nora Owen (former Justice Minister who now cares for her husband who has dementia and is an ambassador for the HSE initiative Understand Together)

Michael Harding (writer and raconteur speaking about his depression and finding his way out of the dark)

Mary Forte, North West Hospice, talking about the very positive volunteering programme across the organisation.

Terence Boyle (Leitrim GAA)

Nathan Carter (Country music superstar)

Pauline McKeown and a graduate from Coolmine Addiction Centre

Charlie McGettigan

Seamus O’ Rourke

Special guest on the night Amy Gilgunn.



Leitrim’s Health is Wealth is run in association with the Leitrim Observer, Breffni Mental Health Association, Janssen, Strandum, Healthy Leitrim, Leitrim Development Company and the Leitrim Board of the GAA.

Top stream the live event click here.