Two bedroom cottage situated in scenic Leitrim countryside

REA Brady is pleased to present this extended 2-bedroom cottage, situated in scenic countryside just 8km from Carrick-on-Shannon.

The style is modern, the layout mainly open plan, the finishes are crisp and clean and sit well with the older elements. The kitchen with large patio door overlooking the enclosed back garden is of high gloss white, with integrated appliances and has a marvellous large format tile floor.

The main bedroom has good scale and excellent built in wardrobes. The second bedroom is tastefully fitted with great built in elements ideal for children.

The heating system is a combination of oil and a large Viadrus solid fuel boiler (combined with a buffer tank) allowing owners to use solid fuel efficiently.

The garden is tastefully landscaped and comes with all the elements shown in our photos. For the hobbyist, or those needing space for a home business or to work from home, the outbuildings give space in abundance.

The outbuildings are fully wired (including broadband) and have heating in some spaces. One of the buildings has an integrated car lift, ideal for car collectors or enthusiasts. The location while rural is convenient to local schools and is very accessible. Viewing is essential to appreciate all that this marvellous property has to offer and is by appointment only with REA Brady.