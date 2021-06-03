Watch: Minister of State visits Dromahair to inspect former Garda Barrack

Minister of State with responsibility for the OPW Patrick O'Donovan visited Dromahair yesterday morning (June 2) to inspect the old Garda Barrack and to speak to the local group about their plans to turn it into a "badly needed" community centre.

Deputy O'Donovan is adamant that the OPW wants to give these buildings back to the communities that want them. But he stated that he needs the local authority to be involved so the project is "not a burden" on community groups.

The Minister listened to the members of Dromahair Development Association who said they want a community centre, the opportunity to have a creche in the village, a youth club and Lough Gill Players hope to have a base in the community.

O'Donovan was honest and said he was not going to deliver "any promises" but he will work with the community to hand over the building, but that Leitrim County Council "have to be on board."

Margaret Sharkey of Dromahair Development Association said they would love to work with the council on the project and are already partnered with the local authority on the new library development in the village.

Deputy Frank Feighan who invited the Minister of State to Dromahair to discuss the issue said he wanted to work with the community and the council to bring this to fruition, he said "the money is there" to make this possible.