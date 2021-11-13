Must watch: Disney teams up with Make-A-Wish for a magical Christmas advert

The news may be still bleak and the weather a little miserable but helping us feel a little more festive and wholesomeis the arrival of the brand new Disney Christmas advert.

Called 'The Stepdad' and bursting full of Disney magic and wonder, the enchanting advert is a continuation of last year's animation. This time around we catch up with the granddaughter from last year, Nicole, who is now all grown up with two children of her own, Max and Ella. We see the youngsters get used to their new stepdad Mike (and his happy pooch!) moving into their family home.

The three minutes and 30 seconds story sees the family come together to make new memories for the future, and with a little help from some classic Disney characters, they are well on their way to making it a holiday to remember.c

Once again, the Disney Christmas advert is a collaboration between the house of Mouse and the Make-A-Wish charity. The organization helps fulfil the wishes of children with a critical illness, and Disney has been a long-standing partner of the nonprofit since 1980. One lucky child this year even had their artwork brought to life and displayed during this year's production.

In celebration of the 'From Our Family To Yours' campaign, Disney will give more than $2m to its long-standing charity partner this year.