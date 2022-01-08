watch: Leitrim's Seamus O'Rourke appears on Late late Show with his unique view on walking

Leitrim's Seamus O'Rourke appeared on the Late Late Show last night performing his recitation of 'Walk On'.
In it he talks about Christmas, putting on weight after the festivities referring to himself as big boned and wide load. He also references the 50 Mile January Walk for Leitrim GAA in his hi-vis gee-wizz vest!
His performance once again got a great reaction. Laughter is the best medicine!
