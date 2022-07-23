Luxurious 4 bedroom residence, at Liscallyraon, Carrick on Shannon

Luxury 4 Bed Detached Residence of c.2400 Sq. Ft on c. 0.71 of one acre just 5.5 km from Carrick on Shannon.
Formal in style, symmetrical in design, it enjoys 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 receptions, and a very spacious kitchen – Dining – Living area.
C1 Energy Rating, excellent space in all areas, great open plan Kitchen Living Dining area, and very generous master suite.
Just 6 minutes from Carrick on Shannon and 3 minutes from the N4 and the village of Drumsna.
This marvellous family home can be viewed strictly by appointment with REA Brady.
