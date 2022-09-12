Search

12 Sept 2022

Watch: Cannonball Run 2022 speeds through Leitrim

Reporter:

Fiona Heavey

12 Sept 2022 2:00 PM

Di you hear or witness the parade of supercars through Leitrim yesterday? The exciting Cannonball Ireland 2022 made it's may from Sligo through Manorhamilton, Kinlough and Drumkeerin to Kilronan Castle before blasting through Leitrim Village and Carrick-on-Shannon on it's way to Roscommon Town.

The  three road trip across the country included over 200 super and novelty cars.

Cannonball, fuelled by milesPLUS from Circle K, is the largest charity road trip in Europe and has raised €1,300,000 for Irish charities to date. 

Thousands of people turned out to get an upclose view of the cars in Sligo and Kilronan but many more lined the roads of Leitrim to watch these cars in motion! If you have any photos of video of the Sueprcars in Leitrim send them on to us!

