Watch: St Hugh's NS Dowra wins Reel LIFE SCIENCE Award

St Hugh's NS Dowra took the the first prize award for primary schools at the 10th Annual ReelLIFE SCIENCE Awards in University of Galway.
From the Science of Glass to the theories of Albert Einstein and from a Tour of the Heart to Why We Should Brush Our Teeth, short science videos made by young Irish filmmakers were celebrated on Sunday November 13th, as part of Science Week 2022 and the 25th Galway Science and Technology Festival.
Winning videos were selected by a panel of guest judges including aeronautical engineer and author Dr Norah Patten; ‘Superhero Scientist’ and author Dr Barry Fitzgerald; and the 2022 BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition winners, Aditya Kumar and Aditya Joshi from Synge Street CBS in Dublin.
Fifth and sixth class students from Saint Hugh’s NS, Leitrim with teacher Pádraig Kenny, ReelLIFE SCIENCE Director Dr Enda O’Connell, CÚRAM Director Professor Abhay Pandit and BT Young Scientist winners Aditya Joshi and Aditya Kumar
The ReelLIFE SCIENCE programme challenges young people in schools and youth groups across the island of Ireland to engage with science and technology while developing their communication and digital skills, by producing short educational videos for the public.
