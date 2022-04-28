WATCH: Iarnród Éireann launch new recruitment drive

Iarnród Éireann Irish Rail has launched a new recruitment campaign for Onboard Customer Service Officers.
Irish Rail are seeking candidates around the country including on the Sligo - Dublin line.
The purpose of our Onboard Customer Service Officer is to provide face to face customer service excellence on our rail services as well as providing an Onboard channel for ticket purchase and first class sales/upgrades where applicable. You will demonstrate one of the organisations core values of placing customers at the heart of our business through highly impactful customer interaction throughout their rail journey. In support of this role expectation, you will receive extensive best practice customer service training, equipping you with the skills and confidence required for job success.
There will be a number of phases in the selection process. This will include initial online assessments, competency-based interview, medical and reference checking. We match the responsibility of this role with a salary scale starting from €31K per annum eventually reaching a maximum of €41K per annum after 10 years.
If you are interested in these roles visit here.
