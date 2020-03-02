Watch Leitrim athlete storm to gold at National Indoor championships

Leitrim's Sports Person of the Year for 2019 Gerard O'Donnell made a great start to his competitive season for 2020 when he won the Irish Life Health Athletics Ireland Senior Indoor 60m Hurdles in his very first outing of the year.

The Carrick-on-Shannon AC athlete won his second ever indoor title with a dominating display, finishing almost half a second clear of the remainder of the field. It was his first National Indoor title since 2015 following two silvers in 2016 and 2017 as O'Donnell did not compete indoors over the last two seasons.

You can also watch the video of the race from another angle below along with some pretty amusing commentary!

Yet another national title for @Gerard_OD_ who takes the 60m hurdles in 7.95 - top grammar Naziing from @RunDuggieRun on commentary pic.twitter.com/UAg87JkmOu — Cathal Dennehy (@Cathal_Dennehy) March 1, 2020

Congratulations to Gerard on another fantastic victory.

