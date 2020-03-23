WATCH: No hurdles, no problems with Leitrim's Gerard O'Donnell

Sports people all over the world are struggling to keep their fitness programmes going and are coming up with some pretty ingenious ways of staying fit. Add Carrick AC's own National Senior 110m and 60m Hurdles champion Gerard O'Donnell to that list.

The 2019 Leitrim Sports Star of the Year Overall winner works as a Regional Development Officer in the Dublin City Council Area and he has produced a video for Athletics Ireland entitled "No Hurdles, No Problem".

In the three minute plus video, Gerard demonstrates a series of hurdles drill using just a set of cones that will keep anyone competing over the hurdles in good shape over the coming weeks.

Enjoy