Can you spare a few hours to help Special Olympics Ireland on April 20?

Special Olympics Ireland needs your support for their upcoming Collection Day which will take place on April 20, 2018.

3,000 volunteers are required, from all across Ireland, to help the charity raise €600,000 in vital funding. Special Olympics Ireland is a sports organisation for people with an intellectual disability.

More than 8,500 athletes benefit from the sports training programmes and competitions provided by Special Olympics Ireland in clubs throughout the country every day. The money raised on annual Collection Day will help the charity maintain and further develop these crucial programmes.

Legendary GAA commentator and long-time supporter of the charity Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh has lent his voice to the campaign. In the coming weeks he will be heard across the airwaves calling for people to take to the streets and shake a bucket on April 20.

Mícheál said: “The people of Ireland are amongst one of the most generous in the world, so whether it’s giving your time to volunteer on the day or giving your spare change into the on-street collection buckets on the 20th April, it all makes a huge difference in the future of some of Ireland’s most inspiring athletes.”

Volunteers, business and community groups are working hard to organise events like coffee mornings and sponsored walks in preparation for the upcoming collection day. Supermarkets, shops and streets will be full of Special Olympics volunteers and representatives, singing, shaking and smiling from 7am during one of the largest organised nationwide fundraising events of 2018.

Visit here to volunteer today.