Don't forget to show your support today for the Irish Cancer Society's Daffodil Day!

So many of us know someone affected by Cancer and the sad reality is that, by 2020, 1 in 2 people in Ireland will develop cancer during their lifetime.

Do your bit to help battle cancer by buying a daffodil today for the Irish Cancer's Society annual fundraising day.

Let's sock it to Cancer!

This year for Daffodil Day the Irish Cancer Society are selling some rather nifty socks with a brilliant message! They have teamed up with the amazing Irish Socksociety to bring you our first ever Daffodil Day sock! Get your pair today and you’ll not only be adding a fashion statement to your wardrobe but you’ll also be donating 70% of the cost to fight cancer.

Each sock bears the message: "Walking all over Cancer" and the socks are available in two sizes 3-7 and 8-12. Most importantly, 70% of the €9 cost goes to the Irish Cancer Society to help the fight against cancer.

Limited numbers are available so orders yours today to avoid disappointment. Once ordered socks will be with you by April 6th. To order your socks see here.