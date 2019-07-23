Video: Premiere screenplay reading of ‘The Rising’ for Leitrim

The Leitrim hero Seán MacDiarmada will be remembered in style by holding the world premiere screenplay reading of the movie in the Glenfarne Ballroom on August 4, as part of the Glenfarne 50th Gala.



Over the next few months, there will be similar readings in Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, New York and London. This world premiere in Glenfarne kicks off the reading tour.



Fiona Shaw will be appearing at the London reading, with Michael Neeson a gust at the New York reading.

According to Director Kevin McCann: “The audience will hear what will be in the movie and they will be very proud and happy with the story being told about Seán and the rebellion. We are currently raising the final part of the finance for the movie.”



The relatives of Seán MacDiarmada are delighted for him to be remembered at the Glenfarne Gala, and unanimous local support and excitement is expected. Ciaran Rock from the Kiltyclogher Heritage Centre says its is a“ ”wonderful idea.”

The Rising movie based on Sean MacDiarmada and his part in the 1916 Rising has a over 25,000 of a following on social media and this premiere reading of The Rising at the Ballroom of Romance will be showcased to that massive fan base.



Twelve actors will read from scripts the entire movie screenplay from start to finish. It will be performed to an audience by local experienced actors mixed with some well-known faces.

The performance will last two hours.

Actors of all ages are required for this performance.

If available for rehearsal on August 3 and script reading performance on August 4, please contact the director Kevin McCann on kevin@therising.ie



The movie has already secured Colin Morgan, Michael Neeson,Fiona Shaw, David O'Hara and Brendan Coyle. Sinead O'Connor and Shane McGowan have also been linked to the film.