WATCH: Are you taking part in the Global Climate Strikes this September 20 and 27?

This September, millions of people around the world are walking out of workplaces and homes to join young climate strikers on the streets this September and demand an end to the age of fossil fuels.

There are two global strikes taking place to coincide with an emergency climate action summit at the UN this week. The strikes will be September 20 (this Friday) and 27.

Here are some of the local protests planned in Ireland:

Athlone: At 3pm on Friday, September 20 at the Athlone Civic Centre (Library/Council offices).

Cavan: At 12pm on Friday, September 20 from the County Council offices.

Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim: Climate Walk around Carrick-on-Shannon at 1.30pm this Friday, September 20 meeting at the school sports hall beside Aura Leitrim Leisure.

For more information

Visit Global Climate Strike's webpage and view the interactive map to find the protest closest to you.