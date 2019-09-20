Watch: Can you help Garry paddle the Shannon? Charity kayak from Dowra to Clare

Blacklion's Gary McGovern is taking on a massive charity challenge he is attempting to kayak solo the 300km distance down the River Shannon from Dowra to Killimer in Co. Clare, out on the shores of The Shannon Estuary.

He is hoping to raise as much as he can for the Irish Cancer Society, the ISPCA and The Samaritans (though any UK/STG donations will be going to Cancer Research UK, the RSPCA and The Samaritans UK).

Gary told the Leitrim Observer: "I also want to add that EVERY penny donated will go straight to the charities, and NOT be used to fund my costs of this challenge, all of which will be coming out of my own pocket."

He hopes to complete the mamoth task in five days. This is Gary's second charity venture of the year, as he raised over €6,000 back in July for two local Mental Health charities up in his home area of Blacklion/Belcoo in Cavan/Fermanagh, by becoming the first person to swim the 4.2km length of Lough Macnean from the North to the South. However, while he is a fairly experienced swimmer – he is a total newbie in regards to paddling a canoe or kayak, so this is by far and away the biggest challenge of his life.

Gary will be doing regular updates and videos along the way

Stay tuned on Facebook.com/theshannon300

Facebook.com/garrymcgovern.dop

Youtube.com/garrymcgovern

Twitter.com/garrymcgovern

