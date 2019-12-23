Video: Are you being controlled by your partner? Help is a phone call away with DVAS

One third of women in Ireland have experienced sever psychological violence from a partner.

Often when we think of domestic abuse we think of physical violence, but there are also psychological, financial, sexual and emotional violence.

Coercive control is formally defined as psychological abuse in intimate relationships that causes fear of violence or serious alarm or distress that has a substantial adverse impact on a person's day-to-day life, manifesting as a pattern of intimidation or humiliation involving psychological or emotional abuse.

Coercive control been included in the Domestic Violence Act, which defines the legal protections available to victims of domestic violence.

The Domestic Violence Advocacy Service (DVAS) which covers Sligo, Leitrim and West Cavan have released some videos as part of education and awareness of domestic violence.

Silence is deadly - help youself or help someone you know.

Call DVAS on 071 9141515 or visit riverrooms.ie