Video: Help her to tell ...one in four women experience violence from a partner

Does your partner make you account for your every move? Do you have to deal with a number of missed calls and texts on a night out? You may be experiencing coercive control - and this is against the law.

One in four Irish women experience violence and esxual violence from a partner.

One on three Irish women experience severe psychological violence from a partner.

The Domestic Violence Advocacy Service (DVAS) which covers Sligo, Leitrim and West Cavan have released some videos as part of education and awareness of domestic violence.

You don't have to live in fear. Help the women in your life to seek help, dial the number and hand them the phone.

Call DVAS on 071 9141515 or visit riverrooms.ie

Also watch: You don't have to account for your ever move - coercive control is a crime