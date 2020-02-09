Sinn Fein's Martin Kenny reacts to his official tallies

Martin Kenny who is following the national trend with his huge vote expressed his delight with the campaign in his home county of Leitrim.

"It is a tough ask in a constituency of this size but there has been a definite mood for change and it is now up to us all to work for the overall good of this country. That is the mandate we have been given."

Kenny also expressed his gratitude to all the canvass teams throughout the constituency for their unstinted and dedicated work.