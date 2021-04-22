Video: Jazz up your salads with this German Potato Salad by a young Leitrim chef

13-year-old chef Thien Laitenberger from Rossinver recently started a YouTube channel called, ‘Cut the

Crap and Cook’. The name implies that we should cut all the ‘crap foods out of our diets and start to cook delicious, healthy food.

Thien's interest in cooking started from around the age of 9. Thien shares with the Leitrim Observer a recipe for Traditional German Potato Salad that will really bring your Summer salads to the next level this year.



This recipe serves around 4-6 people in most households.



Ingredients:

 1.5kg waxy potatoes

 300ml boiling water

 3 tsp bouillon powder

 5 tbsp sunflower oil

 2 ½ tbsp white wine vinegar

 1 small onion, very finely chopped

 salt & pepper

 freshly chopped parsley to garnish



Method:

1. Place the potatoes in a large saucepan and fill with cold water. Place the saucepan on a

medium heat and gently bring to the boil. It is really important that you keep the potato

skins on while boiling the potatoes. If you leave the skins on it will keep all of the lovely

flavour and nutrients of the potato inside.

2. Once boiling, add some salt and allow them to boil for around thirty-five minutes or until

tender. Make sure not to overcook the potatoes. (cooking times may vary depending on size

of potatoes)

3. When the potatoes are cooked, drain and leave to cool until they are cool enough to handle.

Then gently peel off the skins of the potatoes.

4. Coarsely grate/slice the potatoes and place in a large clean bowl. You do not want to have

mashed potatoes so make sure that you use the thickest part of your grater. Finely chop your

onion and pour onto the potatoes with lots of salt and black pepper.

5. Place the bouillon powder into a measuring jug, pour in the boiling water and mix well with

a fork. Pour in the oil and vinegar and mix well. It is always very important to taste the

dressing to make it just how you like it!

6. Gradually pour the dressing into the potato mixture and gently mix using a spoon. Try not

to over mix or the potatoes might turn into mash. Season to taste with salt & pepper.

7. It might look like there is too much dressing for the potatoes but you don’t have to worry

because it will all be absorbed by the potatoes. Leave to sit for at least an hour in a cold

room or fridge to allow the dressing to be absorbed by the potatoes.

8. Sprinkle over the chopped parsley. Serve with absolutely anything or even just by itself.



Note:

 Baby potatoes or any kind of waxy potato will do the job.

 The cooking times will change depending on the size of your potato, so the best way to test

is to get a sharp knife and if it goes into the potato easily they should be ready!

Enjoy!