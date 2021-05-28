Video: Get involved in Leitrim's Sweathouse Project

The Leitrim Sweathouse Project (2021) is a community heritage initiative to research Sweathouses across Co. Leitrim.

There are two main parts to the project. The first is to collect and catalogue all existing information about the Leitrim Sweathouses, and secondly to gather oral histories about these sites. It is hoped that by engaging the community to help investigate these sites a more complete picture can be gained about who built and used them and raise awareness of Sweathouses as a heritage resource in Co. Leitrim.

Sweathouses are small stone structures, usually with a single low entrance, built into the slope of a hillside or covered with sods of earth. They tend to be in quite isolated locations, often near a stream (or other water source). There are more Sweathouses known from Leitrim than anywhere else in Ireland, and so this research is the best opportunity for us to understand more about these ancient structures that are seemingly unique to Ireland.

The council want volunteers, both individuals and community groups, to come forward to undertake this research. There is a wealth of knowledge about Sweathouses online, in libraries and in the community. All volunteers will be asked to attend training sessions on how to go about collecting the information and gathering oral histories (i.e. stories). This information with be brought together, analysed, and mapped in detail, to further our understanding of the Irish Sweathouse.

The project will be co-ordinated by Aidan Harte, an archaeologists, who will deliver training to all community volunteers and support as the work progresses. The Heritage Officer for County Leitrim, Ms Sarah Malone, will be overseeing and supporting the project.

To participate in what should be an exciting and informative project, contact project Co-ordinator: Aidan Harte, Email: leitrimsweathouse@gmail.com, Tel: 087 2963795

