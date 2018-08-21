Watch | There was magic in the air when a Leitrim Councillor sang for The Simpsons writer Mike Reiss

Newtongore based County Councillor John McCartin is well known for his musical prowess but he recently took to Twitter to show a more light hearted side to his talent.

In the company of Mike Reiss, a writer on the long running show The Simpsons, and with Dylan Carlos for company John produced his guitar and belted out 'Flaming Moe'.

I don’t usually sing but, when your drinking in the garage with @TheSimpsons writer @MikeReissWriter, you make exceptions. @Dylan__Carlos on backing vocals. https://t.co/KxSWWisi23 — Cllr John McCartin (@mccartinjohn) August 17, 2018

The song featured in one of the most popular episodes of the show when bar owner Moe Szyslak's fortunes transformed overnight when his stolen recipe helped him create a drink that made him and his bar incredibly popular.