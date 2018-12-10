Watch | Work of six Leitrim artists recognised by Leitrim County Council

The work of six Leitrim artists was recognised by Leitrim County Council on Friday last in Manorhamilton at an event in The Glens Centre.

The event, hosted by Leitrim Arts Office and Creative Frame marked the end of year celebration for Leitrim’s vibrant artistic community as well as an opportunity to acknowledge the achievements of the professional arts community throughout 2018 and a welcome chance to get together with other artists and creative practitioners living and working in Leitrim and the surrounding counties.

The work of Daniel Chester, Devon McGillavray, Crona Gallagher, Dolores Walsh and Rabbit's Riot directors Sonia Norris and Treasa Nealon was recognised at last Friday's event with awards presented by Cathaoirleach of Leitrim County Council, Sean McGowan.

Throughout the year a wide range of dynamic and exciting arts projects by artists working in Leitrim have emanated from Leitrim County Council’s Individual Artists Bursary Programme, Artists in Schools Programme, Artists in the Community Programme and Creative Ireland Programme

As part of the get together a number of these projects were documented by filmmaker Johnny Gogan and were highlighted on the night.