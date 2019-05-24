Video: Learn about the new HSE Home Sharing Scheme in Sligo/ Leitrim

Would you give a person with a disability a holiday break?

The Home Sharing Scheme is a short break scheme facilitated by the HSE in Sligo and Leitrim. It involves caring for and sharing your home with a child or an adult with a disability and/or autism.



The Home Sharing Scheme is flexible. Host families or host carers offer a variety of break options including:

· A morning, afternoon or day per week

· A night per week or per month

· A weekend per month

· A longer break during holiday periods



The most suitable break will be agreed prior to commencement. It is envisaged that it will be an ongoing arrangement between the two parties.

For the person with the disability it is a chance to meet new people and provides an opportunity to do new things, make new friends and have a happy holiday.



For parents/carers it provides a short break, time to spend with their spouse and other children in the family and it may provide a chance to take a short holiday with the assurance that their loved one is being well cared for. According to one parent: “It stops looking like a service and starts feeling like a life.”



For the host it is a chance to do something that is rewarding, challenging and worthwhile. It provides an invaluable opportunity for the host their family and their friends to get to know a child/adult with a disability and or autism. As one previous host stated: “She is very much part of the family and we look forward to her visits.”



The Home Sharing Scheme welcomes all people from all walks of life. No formal qualifications are required. Currently hosts consist of people who are working, retired, unemployed, with or without children, single, married, or with a partner.

To become a host family or host carer simply contact a member of the Home Share Team. A visit to the home or call will be arranged. A potential host will be invited to attend an information meeting at which the details of the scheme will be explained in greater detail.



Training in all aspects of care and support will be provided and host families will have an opportunity to meet with others that are part of scheme.



The Home Sharing Scheme is a voluntary scheme with a contribution made to cover expenses that may be incurred.

Information evening will take place in the Radisson Hotel, Sligo on June 4 from 7pm and in The Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon on June 11 from 7pm.

Also read: Funding secured to save RehabCare services in Leitrim