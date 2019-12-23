Video: Coercive Control is a criminal offence in Ireland - do you know what it looks like?

Coercive control is formally defined as psychological abuse in intimate relationships that causes fear of violence or serious alarm or distress that has a substantial adverse impact on a person's day-to-day life, manifesting as a pattern of intimidation or humiliation involving psychological or emotional abuse.

It has been included in the Domestic Violence Act, which defines the legal protections available to victims of domestic violence.

The Domestic Violence Advocacy Service (DVAS) which covers Sligo, Leitrim and West Cavan have released some videos as part of education and awareness of domestic violence.

Coercive control is domestic violence and monitoring your partner subverts their liberty making their world smaller.

If you or someone who know is forced to account for your every action call DVAS on 071 9141515.