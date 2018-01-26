Be All You Can Be
Kiltyclogher and Sean MacDiarmada's cottage shine in Tommy Flemming's stunning new video
Sligo song-writer Tommy Flemming has this weekend released the video for his new single, 'Be All You Can Be'.
The stunning video was shot at various locations in Mayo and Leitrim with Sean MacDiarmada's cottage in Kiltyclogher featuring prominently.
Feast you eyes on the landscape of Thur & Sean Mac Diarmadas house in Leitrim in the exquisite newly released video by @TomFlemOfficial #Leitrim #Ireland #staycation #EuropeForCulture https://t.co/WgnVY7trbs pic.twitter.com/0JqbwyUHvm— CaisleanHamilton (@HamiltonsCastle) January 26, 2018
Great day filming”Be All You Can Be” on location with a fantastic team and amazing co-Actors. #film #project #video #cold #winter #ireland #1914 pic.twitter.com/hUvqlPGcDQ— Tommy Fleming (@TomFlemOfficial) January 15, 2018
