Be All You Can Be

Kiltyclogher and Sean MacDiarmada's cottage shine in Tommy Flemming's stunning new video

Sligo song-writer Tommy Flemming has this weekend released the video for his new single, 'Be All You Can Be'.

The stunning video was shot at various locations in Mayo and Leitrim with Sean MacDiarmada's cottage in Kiltyclogher featuring prominently.