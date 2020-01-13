Watch | Leitrim students from Carrick, Ballinamore and Manorhamilton shine at BT Young Scientist Competition

The BT Young Scientist competition drew to a close last week and it proved to be a very successful competition from a Leitrim point of view with Carrick-on-Shannon Community School, Ballinamore Community School and St Clare’s Comprehensive School, Manorhamilton taking home no fewer than six awards.

In total nine projects from Leitrim competed at the 56th BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition in the RDS last week.

As well as the students, the educators were also recognised with Carrick-on-Shannon Community School teacher Louise Gallagher among those honoured. In the Educator of Excellence Awards, Ms Gallagher won the Perrigo Educator of Excellence, biological and ecological sciences award.

Leitrim’s students more than held their own among the 1,100 competitors at last week’s event with Hannah Stenson and Erica McTiernan from Carrick-on-Shannon Community School impressing the judges with their project - ‘The lasting effects of Arigna coal mine on the environment’.

Hannah and Erica claimed the Jack Restan Displays award in the special awards category while their project was also highly commended.

In the category awards, Rachel McPartlin from St Clare’s Comprehensive School, Manorhamilton claimed the senior individual first place award in the biological and ecological section for her project - ‘ A comparison of the pre and post injury mobility of hip fracture patients.

Two other Leitrim projects were also praised by the judges and were highly commended.

Molly Prior from Ballinamore Community School was highly commended for her project - ‘Decline in rural Ireland and its effects on people’s well being.

Well done to Molly whose project titled 'The effect of rural decline on peoples wellbeing' was highly commended at the @BTYSTE A great achievement in what was the most competitive category this year. https://t.co/k26x9qCHjf — Ballinamore CS (@BallinamoreCS) January 11, 2020

The trio of Darragh O’Brien, Emmett Regan and Iarlaith O’Brien from Carrick-on-Shannon Community School were also highly commended for their project - ‘An investigation into the effect of soil vibrations on soil biodiversity.