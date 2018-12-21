The search continues for Leitrim's All Time Great

We are on the hunt for the Leitrim’s All Time Great and we want to hear from you! Next month, www.leitrimobserver.ie will launch the search for the All Time Greatest Leitrim person.

Over the years, many people have contributed greatly to local life in the county. Their work enhanced the lives of local people, be it in business, through charity works, in sport or entertainment.

Who do you think should make the shortlist? We want suggestions from right across the community and the generations, either historical or modern day. Do you have someone in mind? Perhaps a person who you believe has never been fully recognised for their good work? Send us your suggestions now.

How to enter your suggestions

Send us a message on either on Facebook or Twitter #LeitrimATG or email us at editor@leitrimobserver.ie before December 31 and we will select a shortlist of 16 candidates.



What happens next?

www.leitrimobserver.ie will run off a series of match polls – drawn by independent observers– and from the initial list of 16 candidates, we will reduce that down to 8 quarter finalists, 4 semi finalists and finally the grand final – to find out who you believe should be crowned Leitrim’s All Time Great.

The final list and initial draw for matches will take place in mid January 2019. Full details will be covered on www.leitrimobserver.ie and in paper from Wednesday, January 23.

Have your say on who will be the All Time Great!