WATCH: A year on the Siggins' family farm in Co Sligo

Ever wondered just how to sum up the work on a family farm over the year? Well the Siggins family from Maugherow, Co. Sligo have provided a unique snapshot in the form of a video which has already achieved thousands of views.

From ploughing to harvesting, lambing to letting out calves it's all there. A culmination of many hours of drone flying and capturing the many farming moments over the year.

The drone photography, videography and editing is by Sally Siggins - Sally's Scenes of Sligo. Music is provided by Robert Mizzell - The Farmer; Derek Ryan - Friends with Tractors and Irish Medley.

If you like this video - make sure and share it so your farming friends will see it too! If you would like an edited Drone video or photography of your farm - get in touch. Find Sally Siggins on Facebook - Sally's Scenes of Sligo.