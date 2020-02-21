WATCH: Footage of flooding near the Leitrim County Council offices in Carrick-on-Shannon

Shannon River levels are continuing to rise and the river has already flooded low lying land around Carrick-on-Shannon this afternoon (Friday, February 21, 2020).

ALSO SEE: Status Yellow wind and rainfall warnings remain in place

Leitrim County Council has said they are continuing to monitor the situation and have been in contact with homes and businesses which may be at risk of flooding.

Here is a short video taken at the car park beside the offices of Leitrim County Council in Carrick-on-Shannon this afternoon.

ALSO SEE: GALLERY: Flooding in and around Carrick-on-Shannon