WATCH: Hector is coming back to our screens with a lockdown show from his garden shed

We might be used of Hector, Ireland’s most famous intrepid traveller taking us to far flung lands all over the world but now like the rest of us he is in lockdown.

Bored of painting the house, mowing the lawn, making dinners and watching the telly, he has decided that his garden shed will become his studio and his opportunity to bring some laughs and good times back to the people of Ireland.

‘Hector Anseo’ is a 6-part series of one-hour programmes that will transcend the lockdown. They will begin with Hector in his own shed talking to the nation, building their hope, championing their survival skills but will, we hope, be a shining light to the nation as Hector like us all will be unleashed and freed.

Joining Hector for the first episode are Michael Healy Rae, Gráinne Seoige from South Africa, Trevor Brennan - former Ireland, Leinster and Toulouse rugby player and now a publican, live from Toulouse, Dan Shanahan - Ex Waterford hurler All-Star, Conor Moore – Golf Impersonator and Gavin James - Award Winning Singer Songwriter.

Gráinne Seoige chats to Hector about lockdown in South Africa and the strict rules they must abide by. Such as only going for a walk between 6 - 9am and having to wear a mask once you leave your home.

Trevor Brennan tells Hector about his 43 loyal staff and how Covid19 has affected his business and what the future looks like for him in Toulouse.

Michael Healy Rae speaks about how quickly life can change and how vulnerable we all are and about what really matters.

With guests from the world of music, sport, culture and celebrity, Hector will embrace all that makes us Irish, all that makes us entertaining, sporty, gamey and personable as a nation.

It will be a series that is fresh and appealing wiping away the blues and bringing a new voice of hope, courage and encouragement to the masses each week. Hector is the catalyst that will take us from Lockdown to a new much changed future.