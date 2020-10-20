WATCH: Dr Ciara Kelly causes Twitter storm with Level 5 lockdown comments

Newstalk Breakfast presenter and medical doctor Ciara Kelly has caused a Twitter frenzy today and is the top trending topic in Ireland after comments about the new Level 5 lockdown.

The entire country will re-enter a full-scale lockdown with a 5km travel restriction and the closure of non-essential retail and services from midnight on Wednesday night in response to growing Covid-19 case numbers.

However, outspoken radio host Dr Ciara Kelly has said "we are getting it wrong" in response to the NPHET recommendation and subsequent government decision to accept the recommendation.

"NPHET, to be honest, are flying in the face of the WHO [World Health Organisation] who say don't lockdown to control case numbers; lockdown to get your house in order," she said on Tuesday morning.

"I don't believe we are getting our house in order. I believe what we are actually going to see is that come January, we are going to be in the exact same position again," she added.

"I don't accept that this is an argument of health vs wealth. It's not just about the 150,000 people going to lose their jobs tomorrow; it is about the fact that in January, the cases will climb again and we will be back to square one and will have gained nothing other than being able to party for Christmas.

"I think it is the fact that in 2021, in 2022 and 2023, deaths will be higher as a consequence of our behaviour in 2020 and no one will talk about, so we will lose lives from this as well," she continued.

"I am very afraid that on balance we are getting it wrong," she said.

REACTION

There has been a huge reaction to the opinion of Ciara Kelly on Twitter with thousands of people responding, some agreeing and others disagreeing with her sentiments. You can see some of the reaction below:

Ciara Kelly on Newstalk to talk about the lockdown and how we got it wrong but not proposing any alternative solution like you can have an opinion but not when you are feeding it people’s fear of the next six weeks — Katie (@katie_ellwoodxx) October 20, 2020

Good to see Ciara Kelly has triggered all the woken into another Twitter pile on. If they only took the time to listen to what she said before whinging and wailing and lashing out with their thoughtless thoughts — John M (@johnthemull) October 20, 2020

Ciara Kelly the only one in the media with the guts to spell it out. Good on her. She is spot on about the deaths from missed cancer diagnosis that will be swept under the carpet in the next 2 to 3 years. — Tom O (@TomO67701087) October 20, 2020

Wow... I have not always been the biggest fan of Dr. Ciara Kelly but I think she is seeing past the nonsense that is coming out and she recognizes that, good doctors that don't follow the government narrative are bring punished for speaking the truth. I tip my hat to her today. — Dynamic Identity (@DynamicIdOnline) October 20, 2020

@ciarakellydoc I appreciate that we in Ireland can't keep going in and out of lockdown, because it solves nothing. However, I'm left feeling lethargic, when criticism comes without a viable solution. What is needed to solve this problem? Serious question.https://t.co/tbBLpDj5qR — Dr. Evil Engineer (@DrEvilEngineer) October 20, 2020