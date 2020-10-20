WATCH: Dr Ciara Kelly causes Twitter storm with Level 5 lockdown comments

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Newstalk Breakfast presenter and medical doctor Ciara Kelly has caused a Twitter frenzy today and is the top trending topic in Ireland after comments about the new Level 5 lockdown.

The entire country will re-enter a full-scale lockdown with a 5km travel restriction and the closure of non-essential retail and services from midnight on Wednesday night in response to growing Covid-19 case numbers.

However, outspoken radio host Dr Ciara Kelly has said "we are getting it wrong" in response to the NPHET recommendation and subsequent government decision to accept the recommendation. 

"NPHET, to be honest, are flying in the face of the WHO [World Health Organisation] who say don't lockdown to control case numbers; lockdown to get your house in order," she said on Tuesday morning.

"I don't believe we are getting our house in order. I believe what we are actually going to see is that come January, we are going to be in the exact same position again," she added.

"I don't accept that this is an argument of health vs wealth. It's not just about the 150,000 people going to lose their jobs tomorrow; it is about the fact that in January, the cases will climb again and we will be back to square one and will have gained nothing other than being able to party for Christmas.

"I think it is the fact that in 2021, in 2022 and 2023, deaths will be higher as a consequence of our behaviour in 2020 and no one will talk about, so we will lose lives from this as well," she continued.

"I am very afraid that on balance we are getting it wrong," she said.

REACTION

There has been a huge reaction to the opinion of Ciara Kelly on Twitter with thousands of people responding, some agreeing and others disagreeing with her sentiments. You can see some of the reaction below: