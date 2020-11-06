Video: Watch the trailer of new Leitrim documentary 'Home is a scrafice zone'

From Manorhamilton to Manhattan- a new feature documentary telling the story of how Leitrim and neighbouring counties responded to news of possible fracking receives its world premiere at this year's online Cork International Film Festival 13th-15th November.

'Home is a Sacrifice Zone' is Dromahair man Johnny Gogan's latest feature documentary, with stunning aerial photography by Niall Flynn of the landscapes of Leitrim and Pennsylvania, where the crew accompanied Manorhamilton's Eddie Mitchell in the days just before the lockdown in March.

Telling the story of the long campaign in the border counties to counteract the introduction of the process known as "fracking", director Johnny Gogan says that "we wanted to tell the story of one of the most impressive groundswell movements the country has witnessed in recent years. More than any, this one has had the greatest resonance internationally."

With over forty contributions from local people in the community, politicians and international experts and campaigners such as Mark Ruffallo, the film is the most comprehensive telling of this story to date.

Shortly after fracking was banned in Ireland in 2017 with legislation from then Sligo-Leitrim TD Tony McLaughlin, Eddie Mitchell learned of a plan to import fracked gas into Ireland from Pennsylvania and decided to take this on. Gogan says that "the prospect of U.S. fracked gas entering Ireland and the fact that there are still plans to frack in Fermanagh gives the film an added immediacy."

The film concludes with Mitchell standing outside the UN building in Manhattan with campaigners from Europe and America about to petition the UN Secretariat on the need for a global ban on fracking.

Steve Wickham provides a powerful original score which features the vocals of Tara Baoth Mooney. For Gogan, the director of last year's Prisoners of the Moon, Mapmaker and Black Ice, the film is an important landmark as it is his tenth feature film and marks Bandit Films' 30th year in production.

You can watch the entire documentary at the film premiere at www.corkfilmfest.org.

For more details on the film visit www.banditfilms.ie



