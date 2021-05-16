Watch: 105th anniversary of Sean MacDiarmada's execution

This week marks the 105th anniversary of the execution of Leitrim 1916 hero Sean Mac Diarmada.

MacDiarmada was one of the seven leaders of the Easter Rising of 1916, which he helped to organise as a member of the Military Committee of the Irish Republican Brotherhood (IRB) and was a signatory of the Proclamation of the Irish Republic.

He was executed for his part in the Rising at age 33 on May 12.

A statue stands proudly in the village of his homeplace Kiltyclogher and his cottage is kept open for tours and information by the local community group.

MacDiarmada has been called the "the mastermind of 1916" and he managed to blend in with a large number of prisoners from the G.P.O. until a British officer identified him as "the most dangerous man after Clarke." He would ultimately be the last of the rebels to be executed, on the same day as Connolly.

Sean McDermott Street in Dublin is named after him, as is a railway station in Sligo and a Leitrim's GAA home pitch in Carrick-on-Shannon.

