Look inside: Ballinamore Community Hall is ready to open

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

I it two years since work commenced on the mbitious project of Ballinamore Community Hall.

The impressive hall on the Carrick-on-Shannon approach to the town is now ready to reopen when restrictions are lifted.

Like everyone else, the Leitrim Observer team can't wait to get inside and cover activities, event, occassions and capture memories.

The second annual draw for €5000 for those that donated €250 in 2020 will be held tonight, Saturday, June 5 night at 8pm with the winning ticket drawn by comedian Katherine Lynch. The draw will be streamed live on Ballinamore Community Hall Facebook page. 

Good luck to everyone involved - enjoy the sneak peak video!

Watch: Gordon Hughes speaks about the challenges of Covid and the new way they do business

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie