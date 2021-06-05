Look inside: Ballinamore Community Hall is ready to open

I it two years since work commenced on the mbitious project of Ballinamore Community Hall.

The impressive hall on the Carrick-on-Shannon approach to the town is now ready to reopen when restrictions are lifted.

Like everyone else, the Leitrim Observer team can't wait to get inside and cover activities, event, occassions and capture memories.

The second annual draw for €5000 for those that donated €250 in 2020 will be held tonight, Saturday, June 5 night at 8pm with the winning ticket drawn by comedian Katherine Lynch. The draw will be streamed live on Ballinamore Community Hall Facebook page.

Good luck to everyone involved - enjoy the sneak peak video!

