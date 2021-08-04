VIDEO: Car catches fire in garage

This fire broke out in a car on a raised platform in an unidentified garage.
Luckily the workers managed to lower the vehicle and put out the blaze with a fire extinguisher.
Dublin Fire Brigade, who shared the video, warned that you should only tackle a fire on a premises if it safe to do so.
They added: "Staff here did the right thing by lowering the car but this kind of fire would be unsafe to fight using extinguishers and buckets of water.
"Telephone Call 999/112."
