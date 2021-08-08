Watch: Paw Patrol Movie set to be released this month

Parents this is the news you have been waiting for Paw Patrol: The Movie is expected to be released next week into Irish cinemas.
What a treat for children before they head back to school! The movie has a pretty amazing all-star cast included in the line-up, such as Kim Kardashian, Jimmy Kimmel, Tom Fletcher, Sam Faiers, Randall Park, and even our very own Ronan Keating.
In their first thrilling big-screen adventure, the Paw Patrol’s biggest rival, Humdinger, becomes Mayor and starts wreaking havoc.
Watch the trailer with the kids for ultimate excitement!
