08/08/2021

Watch: Paw Patrol Movie set to be released this month

Parents this is the news you have been waiting for Paw Patrol: The Movie is expected to be released next week into Irish cinemas.

What a treat for children before they head back to school! The movie has a pretty amazing all-star cast included in the line-up, such as Kim Kardashian, Jimmy Kimmel, Tom Fletcher, Sam Faiers, Randall Park, and even our very own Ronan Keating.

In their first thrilling big-screen adventure, the Paw Patrol’s biggest rival, Humdinger, becomes Mayor and starts wreaking havoc.

Watch the trailer with the kids for ultimate excitement!

