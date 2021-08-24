WATCH: Check out Leitrim in this fabulous new video tourism campaign!

This new video filmed over Summer 2021 showcases the breath and beauty of County Leitrim, from waterways to waterfalls, iconic landscapes, hilly valleys and lakes, alongside an eclectic food and hospitality offering.

Leitrim Tourism has launched a major new video series as part of a 12 month marketing campaign aimed at attracting even more Irish visitors to the Northwest this year.

This new video filmed over Summer 2021 showcases the breath and beauty of County Leitrim, from waterways to waterfalls, iconic landscapes, hilly valleys and lakes, alongside an eclectic food and hospitality offering.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Leitrim Tourism Officer Sinead McDermott said “While the last 18 months has been a challenge for the entire tourism industry, there is now an even greater opportunity for Leitrim to capture a more substantial share of the domestic home market.



“We have high quality hotels and guesthouses, incredible landscapes and a world-class adventure offerings. This new campaign along with our new video series will really showcase all of this, sharing our story and the uniqueness of County Leitrim with the world.



“With a renewed interest in holidaying at home this year and for the foreseeable future, we feel now it is Leitrim’s time to shine, more so than ever.”



The county’s tourism industry reopened to visitors earlier this summer. The county offers much of what this year’s Irish visitors are seeking out – open, uncrowded spaces, vibrant towns and villages and great hospitality.



Leitrim also boasts some of Ireland’s most extraordinary vistas and waterways – from Glencar Waterfall to the Shannon Erne Blueway, adventures on lakes and rivers abound, as does an eclectic food and hospitality offering. From time away with friends to family holidays, the county offers the most ideal backdrop to reconnect and enjoy time together this year.



Many of the key visitor destinations such as The Shed Distillery, Parkes Castle, Glenview Folk Museum, The Organic Centre, Moon River Cruises and The Dock Arts Centre, have all reopened along with many of the county’s wonderful cafes and restaurants and a flourishing food truck scene dotted around the county.

For further information, visit www.enjoyleitrim.com or follow on social media @leitrimtourism