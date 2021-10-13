Search

13/10/2021

Watch: Leitrim poet Stephen Murphy on 'The Morrigan'

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

To The Mountain' is a series of commissions of Leitrim artists by The Iron Mountain Literature Festival and Leitrim County Council made possible through the support of The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport & Media under the Local Live Performance Programming Scheme 2021. The scheme was established to support the work of artists and bring live performance back to audiences around the country. As well as being presented live at an event in Carrick on Shannon, each commission was filmed in a site specific location appropriate to each commission.
 
This piece by poet, writer and performer Stephen Murphy from Manorhamilton filmed this piece on location mostly in a cave in Roscommon known as the 'Gateway to the Otherworld.'


 

Watch: Seamus O'Rourke heads "up the moauntain" in Leitrim


 
 
 
 
 

