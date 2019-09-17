WATCH| Check out the winner of the Machine of the Year at Ploughing 2019

LIMERICK scooped one of the big prizes on Day 1 of the National Ploughing Championships in Carlow.

Ken Smyth of Palatine Engineering was announced as the winner of the 'Machine of the Year' award from the main bandstand at the event.

Palatine Engineering is a young Irish agricultural engineering company dedicated to designing and producing high-quality agricultural machines for today's progressive farmers.

They currently manufacture a range of Grass Harrows designed using the latest CAD software and manufactured on some of the latest cutting edge machinery.

Backing up this technology is comprehensive field testing of their products in real-world conditions.