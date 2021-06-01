WATCH: This video of gardai rescuing a duck and 13 adorable ducklings will make you smile

Gardaí in Thurles were recently alerted to a major traffic obstruction on the Slievenamon Road.

Upon arrival a duck with 13 Ducklings were located with the help of the public.

Gardaí removed the ducks and safely returned them to their natural habitat.

Two women arrested as gardaí launch Longford robbery probe Two women are currently in custody at Longford garda station after being arrested this morning over an alleged robbery in the county town last Friday evening.

Granard’s Knights & Conquests exhibition reopens next weekend Everything is getting back to ‘Norman’ this summer and the Knights and Conquests exhibition in Granard reopens to the public on Saturday, June 5 with a brand new ‘Norman Adventure Tour’.