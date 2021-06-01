WATCH: This video of gardai rescuing a duck and 13 adorable ducklings will make you smile
Gardaí in Thurles were recently alerted to a major traffic obstruction on the Slievenamon Road.
Upon arrival a duck with 13 Ducklings were located with the help of the public.
Gardaí removed the ducks and safely returned them to their natural habitat.
