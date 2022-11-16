WATCH: 70 second taste of Leitrim's lovely walks

Leitrim Tourism is encouraging people to take 70 seconds to experience why Leitrim is Ireland's premier walking holiday destination with the launch of a new video.
Experience the rugged Sliabh an Iarainn mountain, enjoy the magical Milltown Wood and walk on water on Ireland's first floating boardwalk at Acres Lake during a visit to our beautiful county. Discover more on https://leitrimtourism.com/things-to-do/walks-and-trails/
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.