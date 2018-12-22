Once in a lifetime opportunity to buy former Sligo abbey

Here's an opportunity to buy a unique slice of history. The former Banada Abbey and school, Tourlestrane, Co Sligo is up for auction by Gerry Rowland Optimum Auctioneers and Valuers in association with Connacht Properties/I am Sold.

The property is the former ancestral home of Robert Jones and the Jones Family who took up residency there in the 1600's. The site was handed over to the Sisters of Charity in the mid 1800's. From then on it was used as a school/convent and also a 'Lace School'.

Banada Abbey offers huge potential. This historic property comprises the main convent building, chapel, school, outbuilding and sheds, most of which needs refurbishing. #

The property, with freehold title, is set on the banks of the river Moy, five miles outside Tubbercurry, the local village being Tourlestrane which is one mile away.

The town of Ballina with all its services and amenities is a short drive away, with Knock International Airport only 12 miles away. Sligo City 25 miles, Galway City 60 miles, and Dublin a 3-hour drive.

Banada Abbey and Convent comes on the market with Ca; 53 acres, of which approx. 36 acres of this land has been planted since 1992 with a combination of Spruce and Pine (24 acres) and Ash (12 acres).

When its due to be harvested there will be a tax free return for any potential investor.

The grounds now being sold still retain about one km of river frontage. There is a cleared walk-way along the banks of the River Moy. The River winds its way along the eastern and southern boundaries of the property as it slowly makes it way to the sea at Ballina. This famous River has always been an important asset of the Banada property for domestic and commercial use, fishing, etc. It remains a beautiful and attractive feature.

The remainder of the lands include the Old Banada Abbey and (1.2 acres), convent and school buildings, plus associated hard core areas and approximately 8 acres of unplanted,good quality grassland/meadow at the front of the convent.

Call Gerry on 0868459414 for more details on this property.