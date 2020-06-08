WATCH: Wow, a property like this doesn't come up too often!

Don't miss this rare opportunity to acquire this beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bathroom farmhouse nestled in the picturesque valleys of North Leitrim.

Recently renovated to a very high standard, this carefully concealed house boasts amazing views of the surrounding countryside. The property enjoys a secluded, quiet, peaceful and private position, surrounded by circa 1 acre of rolling gardens and enchanting forest. The property is located less than 20 minutes drive from Sligo town and 10 minutes from Manorhamilton.

Fusing characteristics of the old and new, this farmhouse is located on an elevated private site with a fully tarred road leading up to the house.

The property has its own water supply. The water is crystal clear and comes chilled from the spring ready to drink.

With a good (extra boundary) space to the rear of the property and very large stables/outhouses to the side of the property, the potential here for some development is also a very real possibility.

Overall floor area - 90m2.

To see a video of this property please see the video below or click on the following link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IK-QH8LPiNw&t=76s or alternatively type "Leitrim Farmhouse for Sale" into the youtube search. More details are available on www.daft.ie

This house is being sold by private treaty. For more info or to arrange a viewing, please contact Dave on 086 3066196 or email, sheridansguesthouse@hotmail.com

Priced to sell €169950.